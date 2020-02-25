Global  

Oregon resident presumed to have novel coronavirus: OHA

bizjournals Saturday, 29 February 2020
An Oregon resident is presumed to have the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, according to the Oregon Health Authority. State officials planned on holding a press conference Friday evening to discuss the case. Watch the press conference here. The announcement comes after health officials earlier Friday said two Oregonians were being tested for the virus. Meanwhile, 76 people in Oregon were being monitored and had self-quarantined due to their travel history and not symptoms. This story…
