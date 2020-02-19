Coronavirus in Oregon: Details on the Washington Co. resident who tested positive
Saturday, 29 February 2020 () At a press conference Friday in Salem, Gov. Kate Brown confirmed that an Oregonian has tested positive for the coronavirus. The person is a Washington County resident who recently spent time at Forest Hills Elementary School in Lake Oswego and is being hospitalized at Kaiser Westside Medical Center. The case is considered presumptive until a second test comes back from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta. The person, who is an adult, didn't have any known travel to parts…
