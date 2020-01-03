Q3 GDP growth slows to near 7-year low of 4.7%

Saturday, 29 February 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

The country's quarterly economic growth slowed to a near seven-year-low in the Oct-Dec period of 2019-20, dragged down by a contraction in manufacturing and electricity, as per the National Statistical Office (NSO) . The Oct-Dec GDP growth of 4.7% is the slowest in 27 quarters and slowest since the 4.3% expansion in the Jan-March quarter of 2012-13.


