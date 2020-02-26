Coronavirus: World's richest lose $444 billion after hellish week for markets

16 hours ago < > Embed Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published Coronavirus Fears Blamed For Worst Week In Markets Since 2008 Financial Crisis 01:56 Fears of the virus made stocks extremely volatile for a seventh day. Right now, the drop has put them on track for worst week since the 2008 financial crisis, at one point the Dow was down nearly 1,000 points. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.