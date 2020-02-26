Global  

Coronavirus: World's richest lose $444 billion after hellish week for markets

IndiaTimes Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Last week was an expensive one for most investors, even for billionaires. The combined fortunes of the world’s 500 richest people fell by $444 billion as the coronavirus continued to spread — and spread fear — rattling equity markets worldwide.
News video: Coronavirus Fears Blamed For Worst Week In Markets Since 2008 Financial Crisis

 Fears of the virus made stocks extremely volatile for a seventh day. Right now, the drop has put them on track for worst week since the 2008 financial crisis, at one point the Dow was down nearly 1,000 points. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

Stock market has it's lowest week since 2008 recession all thanks to coronavirus [Video]Stock market has it's lowest week since 2008 recession all thanks to coronavirus

The stock markets are the latest victim of the coronavirus, giving it the lowest week it's had since the 2008 recession.

Coronavirus spread wipes trillions off markets [Video]Coronavirus spread wipes trillions off markets

As the world prepares for a feared coronavirus pandemic, more new countries reported their first cases; many originating from Italy and Iran. Lucy Fielder reports.

Sport24.co.za | Saudi Arabia to host world's richest horse race

Saudi Arabia this week hosts the world's richest horse race, with $20 million in cash prizes on offer.
News24

Schumer calls for $8.5 billion to fight coronavirus

Schumer's $8.5 billion plan to address the coronavirus outbreak is far higher than the $2.5 billion proposal outlined by the White House earlier this week.
CBS News Also reported by •France 24

