Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Saturday said that it has made additional payment of Rs 8,004 crore towards adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues to the department of telecom (DoT). The payment of Rs 8,004 crore is in addition to Rs 10,000 crore the company paid on February 17, 2020 in compliance to the Supreme Court judgement, it said in a regulatory filing. 👓 View full article