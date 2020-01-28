Global  

China data portends more punishment for bruised stock markets

Reuters India Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
World stock markets should fall further on Monday after a record contraction in China's manufacturing and service sectors because of the coronavirus outbreak, illustrating the massive potential economic impacts of the epidemic for the rest of the globe.
