Hedge Fund May Push for Ouster of Jack Dorsey as Twitter’s C.E.O.

The activist hedge fund Elliott Management has taken a sizable stake in Twitter and called for changes at the social network.



Recent related news from verified sources Elliott Management wants to oust Jack Dorsey as Twitter CEO, reports say Activist investor Elliott Management is seeking to oust Jack Dorsey as Twitter CEO, reports say. The $40.2 billion hedge fund is run by Paul Singer.

