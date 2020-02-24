American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning
Sunday, 1 March 2020 () American Airlines Inc will suspend all U.S. flights to Milan, the airline said late on Saturday, just hours after the U.S. State Department said it was raising its travel warning for parts of Italy due to the coronavirus outbreak.
JetBlue is waiving cancellations fees on flights between February 27 and March 11 for customers unwilling to travel during the coronavirus outbreak. Flights will have to be completed by June 1, though.