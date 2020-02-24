Global  

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

Reuters Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
American Airlines Inc will suspend all U.S. flights to Milan, the airline said late on Saturday, just hours after the U.S. State Department said it was raising its travel warning for parts of Italy due to the coronavirus outbreak.
