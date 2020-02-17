Dubai's Emirates Group sees slowdown due to coronavirus - document Sunday, 1 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Dubai's Emirates Group has seen a "measurable slowdown" in business due to the coronavirus outbreak and has asked staff to take paid and unpaid leave, according to an internal email seen by Reuters. Emirates Group, a state-owned holding company that counts Emirates airline among its assets, had more than 100,000 employees, including more than 21,000 cabin crew and 4,000 pilots, at end-March 2019, the end of its last financial year. 👓 View full article

