Cisco Systems plans a new round of layoffs amid an uncertain outlook for the economy

bizjournals Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
A round of job cuts is coming to Cisco Systems Inc. as the company — and nearly all of the rest of the tech industry — faces uncertain economic prospects for the near future. The Wall Street Journal reports that the networking equipment maker is planning a round of layoffs, but didn’t say how many or what jobs would be affected. Cisco said it would offer support to employees affected by the layoffs. San Jose, California-based Cisco – led by CEO Chuck Robbins – has thousands of employees…
