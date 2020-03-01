Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Ice cream and Thai curries to hit Irish skies

Ice cream and Thai curries to hit Irish skies

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Ice cream and Thai curries to hit Irish skiesIn the suburbs of Dublin on a windy, overcast day in January, several alumni of Airbus and the UK's Royal Air Force watched as a flying object, shaped a bit like a crouching frog, hovered about 10 meters (33 feet) up in the air.The...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LordeJD

DRACO RT @jd: Ice Cream and Thai Curries Are About to Fly Through Irish Skies https://t.co/nUhynPTD6H 3 hours ago

ADODonoghue

Andy O'Donoghue 'Ice Cream and Thai Curries Are About to Fly Through Irish Skies' @mannaaer @technology https://t.co/700ggrUNNs 9 hours ago

Geekdom18

Geekdom RT @evankirstel: Hungry? Ice cream & Thai curries could soon fly through the Irish skies if an enterprising trial by @MannaAero in #Dublin… 15 hours ago

SWNIntertrade

SWN Intertrade Ice cream and Thai curries are about to fly through Irish skies https://t.co/ad9SajvoKn 21 hours ago

GrooveMasterEdt

GrooveMasterEdition RT @QuickTake: Ice cream and Thai curries could soon fly through the Irish skies if an enterprising trial by @MannaAero in Dublin gets the… 22 hours ago

jacintaosulliv

Jacinta O'Sullivan RT @v_shakthi: Ice cream and Thai curries could soon fly through the Irish skies if an enterprising trial by @MannaAero in Dublin gets the… 23 hours ago

v_shakthi

Shakthi Vadakkepat Ice cream and Thai curries could soon fly through the Irish skies if an enterprising trial by @MannaAero in Dublin… https://t.co/no0AVNI2mo 23 hours ago

trafficbutter

Traffic Updates & Crucial Information Ice cream and Thai curries could soon fly through the Irish skies if an enterprising trial by @MannaAero in Dublin… https://t.co/HkDQYPEnhJ 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.