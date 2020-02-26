Global  

Feds clear way for Deters, attorney general to force out Dennard, prosecutor says

bizjournals Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters and Ohio Attorney General David Yost plan to try to suspend Cincinnati Councilwoman Tamaya Dennard from office, Deters said Sunday, and federal prosecutors have endorsed the idea. Dennard faces federal corruption charges after being arrested on Tuesday by the FBI. The U.S. attorney alleges that Dennard sold her council votes on a matter related to the Banks project in exchange for $15,000 from Tom Gabelman, the county’s legal adviser on the Banks who was cooperating…
