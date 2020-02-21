University of Houston increases cap on tuition assistance program

Global  

The University of Houston is upping its income threshold on its Cougar Promise program, the program that previously provided tuition support for students of families making up to $50,000. Now, the cap is $65,000, the board of regents decided last week.  Starting this fall, students whose families make up to $65,000 will have their tuition and mandatory fees covered by grant assistance and other sources. Those families that make between $65,001 and $125,000 can receive support ranging from $500…
