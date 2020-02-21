University of Houston increases cap on tuition assistance program

Monday, 2 March 2020 ( 2 days ago )

The University of Houston is upping its income threshold on its Cougar Promise program, the program that previously provided tuition support for students of families making up to $50,000. Now, the cap is $65,000, the board of regents decided last week. Starting this fall, students whose families make up to $65,000 will have their tuition and mandatory fees covered by grant assistance and other sources. Those families that make between $65,001 and $125,000 can receive support ranging from $500…


