Nokia appoints Fortum CEO Lundmark to replace Suri from September 1

Reuters Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Nokia Chief Executive Rajeev Suri will step down in September and is to be replaced by Pekka Lundmark, until now the CEO of energy group Fortum, the telecoms equipment maker said on Monday.
