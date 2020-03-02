Global  

Nokia appoints Fortum CEO Lundmark to replace Suri from September

Reuters Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Nokia Chief Executive Rajeev Suri will step down in September and be replaced by Pekka Lundmark, who used to work for the Finnish company and is the current CEO of energy group Fortum, Nokia said on Monday.
