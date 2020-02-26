Global  

Coronavirus could tip Europe into recession, OECD warns

Independent Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
The coronavirus outbreak could tip much of Europe into recession and cut global growth in half this year, economists have warned.
Credit: Veuer - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Lead Factor for Bank of America’s Prediction of Worst Global Economy Since Recession

Coronavirus Lead Factor for Bank of America’s Prediction of Worst Global Economy Since Recession 00:51

 Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Bank of America predicts this could be the worst year for the global economy in over a decade. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Stock market has it's lowest week since 2008 recession all thanks to coronavirus [Video]Stock market has it's lowest week since 2008 recession all thanks to coronavirus

The stock markets are the latest victim of the coronavirus, giving it the lowest week it's had since the 2008 recession.

Credit: WTHIPublished

Italy Plays Down Coronavirus Risk [Video]Italy Plays Down Coronavirus Risk

Italy’s government is desperate to stave off a likely recession. Italian officials are playing down the gravity of their outbreak of coronavirus. “The epidemic of misleading information will do..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Economists: Virus could send Europe into recession

All of Europe could fall into a recession if the coronavirus outbreak becomes a pandemic, economists say.  -More- 
SmartBrief

Economists see growing recession risk as coronavirus spreads

WASHINGTON — As the coronavirus outbreak enters a potentially dangerous new phase, with cases widening in Europe and expected to spread in the United States,...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Business InsiderZee NewsDeutsche WelleFrance 24

