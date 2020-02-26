Global  

Coronavirus fallout affects local tech firm supply chains

bizjournals Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
A coronavirus outbreak that slowed work in China also has harmed the supply chains relied on by local companies.  The outbreak originated in China — Florida's biggest trade partner — which has the world's biggest export economy. Each year, Florida imports roughly $12.2 billion in goods from China, and exports $1.4 billion worth there, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.  Factory shutdowns in China have disrupted global supply chains, and local manufacturing and tech companies are feeling…
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published < > Embed
News video: County Officials To Brief Public On Coronavirus Preparation

County Officials To Brief Public On Coronavirus Preparation 02:32

 Public officials will inform the public of their plans to be prepared for a potential local virus outbreak, KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.

'The brink of a global recession': A financial expert warns of severe coronavirus fallout as markets tank

'The brink of a global recession': A financial expert warns of severe coronavirus fallout as markets tank· *Coronavirus' hit to major supply chains and spending behavior is pushing the world "to the bring of a global recession" this year, Nigel Green, CEO of...
Business Insider Also reported by •FT.com

Coronavirus outbreak hitting German supply chains with fears of economic paralysis

The ongoing spread of the coronavirus is expected to have a severe economic impact. Stock markets are falling, and experts reckon German exports and supply...
Deutsche Welle


