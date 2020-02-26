Coronavirus fallout affects local tech firm supply chains

Monday, 2 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

coronavirus outbreak that slowed work in China also has harmed the supply chains relied on by local companies. The outbreak originated in China — Florida's biggest trade partner — which has the world's biggest export economy. Each year, Florida imports roughly $12.2 billion in goods from China, and exports $1.4 billion worth there, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Factory shutdowns in China have disrupted global supply chains, and local manufacturing and tech companies are feeling… 👓 View full article

