Plastic bag ban now in effect across New York state

The plastic bag ban is now in effect across New York State. But the state's Department of Environmental Conservation said Sunday it would not start penalizing businesses that use plastic bags until April 1.The delay in enforcement is after a court challenge. The ban is expected to reduce litter and protect the environment, and it applies to grocery stores, big box stores, clothing stores.


