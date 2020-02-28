Global  

Plastic bag ban now in effect across New York state

bizjournals Monday, 2 March 2020
The plastic bag ban is now in effect across New York State. But the state's Department of Environmental Conservation said Sunday it would not start penalizing businesses that use plastic bags until April 1.The delay in enforcement is after a court challenge. The ban is expected to reduce litter and protect the environment, and it applies to grocery stores, big box stores, clothing stores. WGRZ-TV has more information on what's ahead with the new law.
Plastic Bag Ban goes into effect

Plastic Bag Ban goes into effect

 Plastic Bag Ban goes into effect

New York state's ban on plastic bags is now in effect. So how are shoppers and businesses handling the new law? TV 10/55's Nick Caloway went to find out

CBS2's John Elliott sees another big warming trend coming during the new work week. Here is your 6:30 p.m. forecast.

If you're going grocery shopping today, don't forget those re-usable bags as the state's plastic bag ban goes into effect.
Technically, the ban still begins Sunday. But a judge's order means its enforcement will be delayed.Â 
