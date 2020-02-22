Global  

Target tipoff? Rumors of new Apple AirPods, other devices coming to stores

bizjournals Monday, 2 March 2020
Apple Inc. watchers had some productive Target runs this week as rumors from store employees and a leaked inventory record suggest that the tech giant is preparing to launch a new, pricey offering of its popular AirPod wireless earphones. Tech industry YouTuber Jon Prosser reports on the rumors, which have been spread as Target (NYSE: TGT) workers shared images of a new item called Apple AirPods (X Generation) that are showing up in the Minneapolis-based retailer's UPC scanners and the handheld…
 Apple Set to Open Its First Physical Stores in India Apple CEO Tim Cook has confirmed that the company is planning to open a store in India next year and an online outlet later in 2020. The move represents a significant step for Apple, as India is the second-largest smartphone market in the world....

Mysterious $399 AirPods reportedly showed up on Target's systems, fuelling speculation that Apple's rumored over-ear headphones are coming

Mysterious $399 AirPods reportedly showed up on Target's systems, fuelling speculation that Apple's rumored over-ear headphones are coming· A mysterious model of Apple AirPods described as "Apple AirPods X Generation" has reportedly appeared in Target's inventory system. · On Saturday, YouTuber...
Business Insider

$399 'Apple AirPods (X Generation)' Show Up in Target Inventory List

Target's internal inventory system appears to include a listing for a product called "Apple Airpods (X Generation) priced at $399," according to multiple Target...
MacRumours.com


