How major companies are adapting as coronavirus outbreak looms

Monday, 2 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

As the novel coronavirus continues to spread, companies are scrambling to prepare for the possibility of their workforces doing business from home. But in some industries, that’s impossible. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week advised companies and school districts to prepare for the spread of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus, reports HR Dive. Read more about how to prepare your business for a potential outbreak here. Nancy Messonnier,… 👓 View full article

