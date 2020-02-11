Air India to reduce flights to Italy, South Korea

Monday, 2 March 2020 () Now passengers coming on flights from Italy and Iran will be screened on arrival in India for coronavirus. Earlier, passengers coming on flights from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, Nepal, Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia were being screened and now those from Italy and Iran will also be screened.
Delta Air Lines is reducing flights to South Korea while Hawaiian Airlines will suspend them entirely, as airlines deal with growing concern about the spread of... Seattle Times Also reported by •Reuters •RTTNews •SeattlePI.com