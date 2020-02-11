S A Azmi RT @timesofindia: #Coronavirus: Flyers from Italy, Iran to be screened; AI to reduce flights to Italy, South Korea https://t.co/S57As92ZwN… 4 minutes ago Today24 Coronavirus: Flyers from Italy, Iran to be screened; AI to reduce flights to Italy, South Korea – Times of India https://t.co/4l1bka20OA 30 minutes ago Times of India #Coronavirus: Flyers from Italy, Iran to be screened; AI to reduce flights to Italy, South Korea https://t.co/S57As92ZwN via @TOIBusiness 39 minutes ago NonSell.com Air India to reduce flights to Italy, South Korea - https://t.co/JjpAVfGBIp passengers coming on flights from Italy… https://t.co/4fuBRIap4b 40 minutes ago Sammie @airindiain Don't be a Carrier of Carona, Stop the flights immediately from all the country you have plan to reduce… https://t.co/oycMCD7i4L 56 minutes ago TOI Business Coronavirus: Flyers from Italy and Iran to be screened; AI to reduce flights to Italy, South Korea https://t.co/a4ri1TyvLo 1 hour ago Saurabh Sinha @DGCAIndia Coronavirus: Flyers from Italy and Iran to be screened; @airindiain to reduce flights to Italy, South Ko… https://t.co/8F3wjEhHZ3 1 hour ago