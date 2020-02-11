Global  

Air India to reduce flights to Italy, South Korea

IndiaTimes Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Now passengers coming on flights from Italy and Iran will be screened on arrival in India for coronavirus. Earlier, passengers coming on flights from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, Nepal, Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia were being screened and now those from Italy and Iran will also be screened.
Czech Republic halts South Korea, Italy flights over coronavirus

The Czech Republic will stop flights with South Korea and cities in northern Italy and will also host an international biathlon event this week without...
Reuters India Also reported by •Seattle TimesReutersRTTNewsSeattlePI.comIndiaTimes

Delta reduces flights to Korea, Hawaiian Airlines will suspend them, as virus outbreak spreads

Delta Air Lines is reducing flights to South Korea while Hawaiian Airlines will suspend them entirely, as airlines deal with growing concern about the spread of...
Seattle Times Also reported by •ReutersRTTNewsSeattlePI.com

