Target tipoff? Rumors of new Apple AirPods, other devices coming to stores

Monday, 2 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Apple Inc. watchers had some productive Target runs this week as rumors from store employees and a leaked inventory record suggest that the tech giant is preparing to launch a new, pricey offering of its popular AirPod wireless earphones. Tech industry YouTuber Jon Prosser reports on the rumors, which have been spread as Target (NYSE: TGT) workers shared images of a new item called Apple AirPods (X Generation) that are showing up in the Minneapolis-based retailer's UPC scanners and the handheld… 👓 View full article

