Red Boat closes Charles Street location

The Red Boat has closed after less than two years on Charles Street. The Vietnamese fusion restaurant at 334 N. Charles St. has been closed since late last week, with plastic covering the windows and door. A manager with the Red Boat location on Eutaw Street confirmed the restaurant had shuttered and said the owners "didn't want to continue with it." The Eutaw Street location will remain open. Red Boat's Charles Street location is still listed on the company's website, but the restaurant's phone…


