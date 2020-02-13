Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Red Boat closes Charles Street location

Red Boat closes Charles Street location

bizjournals Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
The Red Boat has closed after less than two years on Charles Street. The Vietnamese fusion restaurant at 334 N. Charles St. has been closed since late last week, with plastic covering the windows and door. A manager with the Red Boat location on Eutaw Street confirmed the restaurant had shuttered and said the owners "didn't want to continue with it." The Eutaw Street location will remain open. Red Boat's Charles Street location is still listed on the company's website, but the restaurant's phone…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Funeral of tragic My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding twins [Video]Funeral of tragic My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding twins

Mourners wearing red and black gathered for the Valentine's Day funeral of My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding twins Billy and Joey Smith.The bodies of the twins, aged 32, were found together just days after..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published

Shoe business founded in 1920 by twins now run by their twin grandsons [Video]Shoe business founded in 1920 by twins now run by their twin grandsons

A family-run shoe business started by twin brothers a century ago has celebrated 100 years of trading -  with their identical twin grandsons now at the helm.DB Shoes was founded by Jack and Bill..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Hill Street Beverage toasts major revenue growth in fiscal 2Q results

Hill Street Beverage Company Inc (CVE:BEER) reported fiscal second-quarter results that showed 85% year-over-year growth in sales.  For the three-months ended...
Proactive Investors

Popular brunch joint will open third KC-area location next month

Shack Breakfast & Lunch plans to open its third Johnson County location in late March, The Kansas City Star reports. The popular St. Louis-based restaurant chain...
bizjournals


Tweets about this

BaltBizOnline

Baltimore Business Baltimore will have one less place to order Vietnamese staples such as pho and a bahn-mi after #TheRedBoat closed. https://t.co/CUsioOAAel 4 hours ago

gemini1876

Danielle Frater Red Boat closes Charles Street location https://t.co/AehamAWiSm via @BaltBizOnline 4 hours ago

loukwok

Louis Kwok Red Boat closes Charles Street location https://t.co/MVi4vzXgYq 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.