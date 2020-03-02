Global  

Dick's Sporting Goods announces opening of 4 stores in March

bizjournals Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Dick's Sporting Goods announced Monday that it would be opening four stores around the country in March. The Coraopolis-based sporting goods retailer said it would be opening two Dick's Sporting Goods stores and two locations of its golf-focused stores, Golf Galaxy. A Dick's Sporting Goods would open over the weekend of March 7-8 at the Hamilton Place Mall in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Two Golf Galaxy stores, one at the Warwick Mall in Warwick, Rhode Island, and the other at the Philadelphia suburb…
News video: Fans Banned at All Sporting Events in Italy Due to Coronavirus

Fans Banned at All Sporting Events in Italy Due to Coronavirus 01:02

 Fans Banned at All Sporting Events in Italy Due to Coronavirus All sporting events in Italy will take place behind closed doors until at least April 3. Schools and universities will remain closed until March 15 due to the coronavirus outbreak. There have been more than 3,000 cases of the coronavirus,...

