Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Deloitte has a new Pittsburgh office managing partner

Deloitte has a new Pittsburgh office managing partner

bizjournals Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
The largest accounting firm in Pittsburgh has a new leader. Deloitte LLP has named Jeff Craft managing partner of its Pittsburgh practice, effective on Monday. He succeeds Dmitri Shiry, who has led the downtown office since fall 2013 and is retiring. Craft will oversee more than 650 professionals. He will drive the organization’s strategy for growth, client service and corporate citizenship in the region. Shiry will retire from Deloitte at the end of May. “I am honored to have been asked…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published < > Embed
News video: Mike Bloomberg's Pittsburgh Office Opening Met With Mixed Reviews

Mike Bloomberg's Pittsburgh Office Opening Met With Mixed Reviews 01:46

 The 2020 presidential candidate's office in East Liberty was met with both good and bad responses, KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

New Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Director Will Closely Monitor Coronavirus [Video]New Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Director Will Closely Monitor Coronavirus

The Allegheny County Health Department has a new director, KDKA's Lisa Washington reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:32Published

Port Authority Changing Up Seats On New Buses [Video]Port Authority Changing Up Seats On New Buses

The Port Authority is planning to roll out more than 50 new buses, with new features like changing the seats to plastic; KDKA's Shelby Cassesse reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Meet Deloitte's new Pittsburgh managing partner

Here's where Jeff Craft plans to focus.
bizjournals

Peduto turns to Twitter to offer his judgement on new Strip District office tower plan

JMC Holdings has yet to present its plans to replace the "Wholey building" on Penn Avenue in the Strip District with a 21-story office tower to the Pittsburgh...
bizjournals

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.