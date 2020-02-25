Deloitte has a new Pittsburgh office managing partner

Monday, 2 March 2020 ( 2 days ago )

The largest accounting firm in Pittsburgh has a new leader. Deloitte LLP has named Jeff Craft managing partner of its Pittsburgh practice, effective on Monday. He succeeds Dmitri Shiry, who has led the downtown office since fall 2013 and is retiring. Craft will oversee more than 650 professionals. He will drive the organization's strategy for growth, client service and corporate citizenship in the region. Shiry will retire from Deloitte at the end of May. "I am honored to have been asked…


