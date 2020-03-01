Klobuchar to drop presidential bid, endorse Biden

Monday, 2 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar will suspend her campaign to become the Democratic presidential candidate and will endorse former Vice President Joe Biden. She plans to fly to Dallas, where she will endorse Biden at a rally this evening, according to her campaign. Born in Plymouth, Klobuchar was the Hennepin County attorney for two terms before she became a senator in 2006. She entered the race to be the Democratic presidential candidate in February of last year and was still campaigning as early as… 👓 View full article

