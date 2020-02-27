Furious Robinhood users are slamming the commission-free trading service, which has been partially offline for hours as the market rebounds from coronavirus dip Monday, 2 March 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

· Robinhood, the trading app popular with millennials, experienced a major outage on Monday that locked iOS, Android, and web users out of trading for several hours.

· The outage came just as the market rebounded from one of the worst weeks since the financial crisis.

· Robinhood users are furious — and some are demanding... · Robinhood, the trading app popular with millennials, experienced a major outage on Monday that locked iOS, Android, and web users out of trading for several hours.· The outage came just as the market rebounded from one of the worst weeks since the financial crisis.· Robinhood users are furious — and some are demanding 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Robinhood trading app out of service on day of heavy volume Trading on Robinhood, a stock trading app popular with millennials, was down on Monday, preventing its customers from buying and selling shares in a session that...

Reuters 5 hours ago



Oklo Resources in trading halt ahead of capital raising announcement Oklo Resources Ltd (ASX:OKU) has been granted a trading halt by the ASX with a capital raising announcement pending. The trading halt will remain in place until...

Proactive Investors 5 days ago





Tweets about this