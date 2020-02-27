Global  

Furious Robinhood users are slamming the commission-free trading service, which has been partially offline for hours as the market rebounds from coronavirus dip

Business Insider Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Furious Robinhood users are slamming the commission-free trading service, which has been partially offline for hours as the market rebounds from coronavirus dip· Robinhood, the trading app popular with millennials, experienced a major outage on Monday that locked iOS, Android, and web users out of trading for several hours.
· The outage came just as the market rebounded from one of the worst weeks since the financial crisis.
· Robinhood users are furious — and some are demanding...
