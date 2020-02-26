Global  

Atrium, Novant to start preparations as coronavirus spreads globally

bizjournals Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Charlotte's health-care providers are watching the progression of the new coronavirus, or COVID-19, but so far, standard procedures remain in play. There are about 89,000 reported cases of the virus, which has caused more than 3,000 deaths, mostly in China, according to the World Health Organization's most recent report. Those totals are expected to keep rising. There are no confirmed cases in North Carolina. The risk to this area remains low. The coronavirus causes flu-like symptoms, such as fever,…
