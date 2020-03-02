Alphabet's Waymo scores $2.25B in first outside funding Monday, 2 March 2020 ( 50 minutes ago )

Waymo, the self-driving unit of Alphabet Inc., on Monday said it has raised $2.25 billion in funding, mostly from outside investors. It is the first external investment for the Mountain View-based autonomous vehicle technology business, which grew out of Google's early attempts at creating driverless cars in 2009. The huge funding round was led by led by Silver Lake, the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, and the Abu Dhabi-based Mubadala Investment Company. They were joined by Magna International,… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Waymo raises $2.25 billion from outside investors, parent Alphabet Waymo, the self-driving unit of Alphabet Inc , said on Monday it has raised $2.25 billion in its first external investment round.

Reuters 38 minutes ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this