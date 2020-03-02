Global  

Alphabet's Waymo scores $2.25B in first outside funding

Alphabet's Waymo scores $2.25B in first outside funding

Monday, 2 March 2020
Waymo, the self-driving unit of Alphabet Inc., on Monday said it has raised $2.25 billion in funding, mostly from outside investors. It is the first external investment for the Mountain View-based autonomous vehicle technology business, which grew out of Google's early attempts at creating driverless cars in 2009. The huge funding round was led by led by Silver Lake, the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, and the Abu Dhabi-based Mubadala Investment Company. They were joined by Magna International,…
