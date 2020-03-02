Portland-area festival canceled over coronavirus concerns

Monday, 2 March 2020 ( 4 days ago )

One planned public event in the Portland area will not happen because of the coronavirus outbreak in the region. The Vancouver Brewfest's spring 2020 event, planned for April, has been canceled. Organizers cited worries over attendance in a message posted on its website. "Vancouver Brewfest is a charity event whose success is reliant on good attendance. Due to the unknowns of the coronavirus, we have decided to forgo Spring Brewfest this year. Please plan to join us for Summer Brewfest 2020 in… 👓 View full article

