Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Meet Keith Nahigian, co-founder of Big Whig Media at the Willard Hotel

Meet Keith Nahigian, co-founder of Big Whig Media at the Willard Hotel

bizjournals Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Welcome to Off the Beat, a weekly Q&A with a local business person doing something a little different. Have an idea or pitch that reflects some unusual business activity? Email [email protected] Keith Nahigian is president of communications firm Nahigian Strategies and co-founder, with Oliver Carr Jr., of Big Whig Media, a full-service multimedia facility located on the first floor of the Willard Hotel. What sparked the idea of Big Whig Media? As a strategic PR firm, Nahigian Strategies…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Privacy Regulations Will Spur Data Sharing: VideoAmp’s Parkes [Video]Privacy Regulations Will Spur Data Sharing: VideoAmp’s Parkes

SAN JUAN, PR - In the new world of marketing, a host of speed humps lay on the road ahead. GDPR, CCPA and other new privacy regulations challenge seek to limit companies' use of consumers' data. But..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 05:29Published

Plug Connected TV’s Knowledge Gap: Innovid’s Chalozin [Video]Plug Connected TV’s Knowledge Gap: Innovid’s Chalozin

SAN JUAN, PR -- With so many interconnecting points and possibilities in the new world of advanced TV ad targeting, ad buyers are getting confused about who is who, what is what, and how effective it..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 05:44Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.