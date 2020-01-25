Republican boycott in sixth day; Democrats vow no 'last-minute deals' Monday, 2 March 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

The Republican boycott of the Oregon Legislature over cap and trade entered its sixth day on Monday, with no signs of movement by either side and the mandated end of the session less than a week away. Republicans are demanding that Senate Bill 1530 be sent to the voters. But unlike last year when Republicans boycotted over a tax bill, Democrats this time aren't backing down on their insistence that Republicans simply get back to work — even as the possibility grows that dozens of bills could fall… 👓 View full article

