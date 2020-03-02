Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Froedtert, Children's, MCW collaborate on buying prime 40-acre site from Milwaukee County

Froedtert, Children's, MCW collaborate on buying prime 40-acre site from Milwaukee County

bizjournals Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
A consortium of Froedtert Health, the Medical College of Wisconsin and Children’s Wisconsin plan to buy about 40 prime acres near Interstate 41 in Wauwatosa from Milwaukee County for undetermined future medical-related purposes. The consortium reached an initial agreement to buy land in the 9200 to 9500 blocks of Watertown Plank Road that includes Milwaukee County’s behavioral health division, said Bob Simi, executive director of the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center in Wauwatosa. The price…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Milwaukee leaders ask lawmakers to allow voters to decide on sales tax hike [Video]Milwaukee leaders ask lawmakers to allow voters to decide on sales tax hike

Milwaukee city and county leaders were at the state capitol Thursday pushing to let voters decide whether to approve a 1% sales tax increase.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:01Published

Music class provides therapy for children with vision loss [Video]Music class provides therapy for children with vision loss

Music can be more than just notes on a cord. For a group of kids at Vision Forward, it's therapy.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Milwaukee Public Museum forges ahead on a new home, secures $1M grant

Museum Inspired. That's the working title for the Milwaukee Public Museum's new project, which its president Ellen Censky hopes will lead to a new home. The...
bizjournals


Tweets about this

WomensAlly

WOMENSHealthAlliance RT @DrMalikaSiker: Great news for @Froedtert, @MedicalCollege, @childrenswi & esp @_kathyshouse! THIS IS FINALLY HAPPENING! Thank you @Chri… 1 day ago

MKEBizJournal

MKE Business Journal A consortium of Froedtert Health, the Medical College of Wisconsin and Children’s Wisconsin plan to buy about 40 pr… https://t.co/JiBNn2Xde6 2 days ago

SLeskMBJ

Sari Lesk RT @richkirchenmbj: Froedtert, Children's, MCW collaborate on buying prime 40-acre site from Milwaukee County https://t.co/BQ7eHKnePM via @… 2 days ago

barbzaferosMBJ

BarbaraZaferosMBJ Froedtert, Children's, MCW collaborate on buying prime 40-acre site from Milwaukee County https://t.co/gy0PapL9pm via @MKEBizJournal 2 days ago

DrMalikaSiker

Malika Siker, MD Great news for @Froedtert, @MedicalCollege, @childrenswi & esp @_kathyshouse! THIS IS FINALLY HAPPENING! Thank you… https://t.co/5jC02SyMzS 2 days ago

lakegenevascott

Scott Williams RT @MKEBizJournal: A consortium of Froedtert Health, the Medical College of Wisconsin and Children’s Wisconsin plan to buy about 40 prime a… 2 days ago

MKEBizJournal

MKE Business Journal A consortium of Froedtert Health, the Medical College of Wisconsin and Children’s Wisconsin plan to buy about 40 pr… https://t.co/3JYyNRJ6c0 2 days ago

richkirchenmbj

Rich Kirchen Prime parcel. Froedtert, Children's, MCW collaborate on buying 40-acre site from Milwaukee County adjacent to Inter… https://t.co/NvUgAdugTb 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.