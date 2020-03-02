Global  

Jack Welch, GE chief who became a business superstar, dies at 84

SFGate Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Jack Welch, who led General Electric through two decades of extraordinary corporate prosperity and became the most influential business manager of his generation, died Sunday in New York City. He was 84.

The cause was renal failure, his wife, Suzy Welch, said.

Combative and blunt, Welch became the chief executive of General Electric in 1981, a few months after Ronald Reagan took office as president. It was a time of outsize gains for many of America’s big, multinational corporations and their leaders, who were helped by lower taxes and pro-business policies.

GE led the pack. The company’s revenue jumped nearly fivefold, to $130 billion, during Welch’s tenure, while the value of its shares on the stock market soared from $14 billion to more than $410 billion.

The Welch years at GE combined strategic insights with managerial innovations. Welch early on recognized the rise of Asia, then led by Japan, as a manufacturing powerhouse, and he shed GE businesses that he deemed vulnerable, moving into new ones.

He attacked bureaucracy and made sweeping payroll cuts, creating a more entrepreneurial, if more Darwinian, corporate culture. He led the globalization of GE’s business, both expanding sales and manufacturing overseas. And he made GE far more dependent on finance, as banking and investment grew as a share of the U.S. economy.

Welch was also attacked when he was leading GE, especially for slashing the GE workforce. But most of the second thoughts about him and his management legacy have arisen in recent years. The superstar chief executive, laser-focused on enriching shareholders, is often criticized today as a symbol of corporate greed and economic inequity.

The widely diversified corporation that Welch built is also out of favor, an idea underlined by GE’s...
