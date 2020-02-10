Global  

Elon Musk is vowing to support Twitter boss Jack Dorsey against the activist hedge fund trying to oust him (TWTR, TSLA)

Business Insider Tuesday, 3 March 2020
Elon Musk is vowing to support Twitter boss Jack Dorsey against the activist hedge fund trying to oust him (TWTR, TSLA)· Elon Musk voiced his support for Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, who is under attack from activist investor Elliott Management.
· Musk is CEO of two companies — Tesla and SpaceX — similar to Dorsey, whose role as dual CEO is one of the reasons activist investors are seeking to replace him.
· Twitter employees have also been...
News video: Wall Street Investor Seeks to Oust Jack Dorsey as Twiter CEO

Wall Street Investor Seeks to Oust Jack Dorsey as Twiter CEO 00:24

 According to a report from Bloomberg, the Elliot Management founder is seeking to replace Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. Elliot has nominated four directors of Twitter's board for the position, and this comes after Dorsey said he would spend half the year in Africa.

How Twitter needs to change | Jack Dorsey [Video]How Twitter needs to change | Jack Dorsey

Can Twitter be saved? In a wide-ranging conversation with TED's Chris Anderson and Whitney Pennington Rodgers, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey discusses the future of the platform -- acknowledging problems..

Elon Musk Tweets #DeleteFacebook [Video]Elon Musk Tweets #DeleteFacebook

Elon Musk Tweets #DeleteFacebook The Tesla founder has been a critic of the social media platform in recent years. Elon Musk, via Twitter Musk's post was in response to a Facebook-related tweet by..

Elliott pushes for change at Twitter after taking $1bn stake

Activist hedge fund in talks with social media site’s board over Dorsey leadership
Twitter chief Jack Dorsey could be ousted by activist investor: report

A prominent activist investor has amassed a stake in Twitter and is pushing for changes, including removal of the social media company's chief executive, Jack...
