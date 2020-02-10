Global  

Waymo, continuing Arizona expansion, scores $2.25B in outside funding

bizjournals Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Waymo, the self-driving unit of Alphabet Inc. that is continuing to expand its Arizona operations, has raised $2.25 billion in funding, mostly from outside investors. It is the first external investment for the Mountain View-based autonomous vehicle technology business, which grew out of Google's early attempts at creating driverless cars in 2009. The huge funding round was led by led by New York private equity firm Silver Lake, the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, and the Abu Dhabi-based…
