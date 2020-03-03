Alert: Australian central bank cuts key interest rate to record low 0.5% to help counter slowdown



Recent related videos from verified sources 'Irresponsible' to cut US interest rates during trading The US central bank has slashed interest rates in response to mounting concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus. Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 00:44Published 2 hours ago Fed slashes interest rates in emergency move The Federal Reserve slashed its key lending rate by half a percentage point on Tuesday in an emergency move aimed at preventing the coronavirus outbreak from dragging the global economy into a.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:06Published 3 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources RBA cuts interest rates to record low The Reserve Bank of Australia this afternoon cut the cash rate by 25 basis points to a new record low of 0.5%. The post RBA cuts interest rates to record low...

Motley Fool 15 hours ago



U.S. Federal Reserve cuts benchmark interest rate by half-point to offset coronavirus impact The U.S. Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate by a sizeable half a percentage point Tuesday in an effort to support the economy in the face of the...

CBC.ca 4 hours ago



