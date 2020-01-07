Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Australian Associated Press closes after 85 years

Australian Associated Press closes after 85 years

SeattlePI.com Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — National news agency Australian Associated Press announced on Tuesday that it is closing after 85 years.

AAP Editor-in-Chief Tony Gillies said in a tweet: “The saddest day: AAP closes after 85 years of excellence in journalism. The AAP family will be sorely missed.”

APP Chief Executive Officer Bruce Davidson operations would cease at the end of June.

Australian Associated Press's Pagemasters editorial production service will also close at the end of August, he said.

AAP employs more than 170 journalists who work in bureaus in all states and territories of Australia. It also maintains correspondents in New Zealand, London and Los Angeles as well as using a network of contributors from the United States, Europe, Asia and Africa. AAP's domestic news coverage is complemented by alliances with the major international news agencies including The Associated Press.

The AP licenses its news text and photo services to AAP for redistribution into the Australian media market and its customers. AP is also contracted to use AAP text and photos.

AAP was started in 1935 by newspaper publisher Keith Murdoch, father of News Corp. founder Rupert Murdoch.

AAP is owned by Australian news organizations News Corp. Australia, Nine Entertainment Co., Seven West Media and Australian Community Media.

Australian media organizations are under mounting financial pressure with global digital giants Google and Facebook taking a growing chunk of advertising revenue.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Australian tourist faces up to five years in Thai jail after 'stealing drone, sunglasses and designer handbags' [Video]Australian tourist faces up to five years in Thai jail after 'stealing drone, sunglasses and designer handbags'

An Australian tourist is facing up to five years in prison after allegedly stealing a drone from a gadget shop in Thailand.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Australian Associated Press closes after 85 years

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — National news agency Australian Associated Press announced on Tuesday that it is closing after 85 years. AAP Editor-in-Chief Tony...
Seattle Times

Alert: National news agency Australian Associated Press announces it’s closing after 85 years

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — National news agency Australian Associated Press announces it’s closing after 85 years.
SeattlePI.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

pr_doctor

Dr. Greg Smith, PhD 🇦🇺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇮🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇩🇪 How many times do we read of journalism jobs being lost? Too many. Australia’s national news agency, Australian Ass… https://t.co/ogL8O2b5Ar 12 minutes ago

jongambrellAP

Jon Gambrell جون Australian Associated Press closes after 85 years (from @AP) https://t.co/aSGNEPJAlS 13 minutes ago

WillWillAFR

Will Willitts RT @MediaweekAUS: Australian Associated Press closes AAP Newswire and Pagemasters Read more: https://t.co/GKRAGfmEU0 #AAP #AusMedia #AusN… 29 minutes ago

MediaweekAUS

Mediaweek Australian Associated Press closes AAP Newswire and Pagemasters Read more: https://t.co/GKRAGfmEU0 #AAP #AusMedia… https://t.co/OaGi9yQI7s 30 minutes ago

MarketBeatNews

MarketBeat https://t.co/S9LSYRMfKL Australian Associated Press closes after 85 years $NWSA #NWSA #Newsmedia #Media #Newspapers 31 minutes ago

RatingsNetwork

MarketBeat Australian Associated Press closes after 85 years $NWSA #NWSA #Newsmedia #Media #Newspapers https://t.co/eAU1Fx1S05 31 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.