Reserve Bank of Australia cuts official rate to 0.5 pct, cites coronavirus

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Reserve Bank of Australia cuts official rate to 0.5 pct, cites coronavirusThe Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) said it had cut its official interest rate by quarter of a percentage point to 0.5 per cent, saying the coronavirus outbreak was having a significant effect on the economy.Financial markets had...
