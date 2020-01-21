Tencent extends warranty for Nintendo Switches in China as virus hits sales

Global  

Reuters Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Chinese tech giant Tencent said on Tuesday it would extend warranty for Nintendo Switches purchased in China via official channels before March 31 by six months as sales have been hit by the coronavirus outbreak.
