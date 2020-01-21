Arzzi RT @GoNintendoTweet: Tencent extends warranty for Nintendo Switches in China in response to Coronavirus https://t.co/gwnB3wjNLr https://t.c… 8 hours ago Nintendo Switch_Sweclockers "Tencent extends warranty for Nintendo Switches in China as virus hits sales" https://t.co/AKKFmhfK2h 12 hours ago DTrigger0D ( NES Zelda remake in a BOTW graphics) Tencent extends warranty for Nintendo Switches in China in response to Coronavirus | GoNintendo https://t.co/7gXbsKLuKd 13 hours ago GoNintendoTweet Tencent extends warranty for Nintendo Switches in China in response to Coronavirus https://t.co/gwnB3wjNLr https://t.co/7shtS13TWE 13 hours ago InfoseekChina (Reuters) Tencent extends warranty for Nintendo Switches in China as virus hits sales https://t.co/DdWjBmUpKi https://t.co/ywUwoy7ejr 14 hours ago NintendoHill Tencent Extends Warranty Of All Nintendo Switch Systems To Pacify Angry Consumers In China https://t.co/Rqu2hXi62h https://t.co/BIMkKGdyk6 14 hours ago Reality Bias News RT @Reuters: Tencent extends warranty for Nintendo Switches in China as virus hits sales https://t.co/Mo5ZO9vrOE https://t.co/IC59wPMw5h 16 hours ago NintendoSoup Tencent Extends Warranty Of All Nintendo Switch Systems To Pacify Angry Consumers In China https://t.co/QPSquaX43n https://t.co/hrCKlOG8dq 17 hours ago