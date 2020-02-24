Global  

OPEC to try to stem oil price plunge amid coronavirus slowdown

Bangkok Post Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
LONDON: The OPEC club of oil-producing countries meets Thursday in Vienna as they weigh how to react to a sharp drop in global oil demand due to the outbreak of the new coronavirus.
Oil prices keep falling as virus fears weigh [Video]Oil prices keep falling as virus fears weigh

Oil prices fell for a fifth day on Thursday, hitting their lowest since early 2019, as the coronavirus outbreak raised growing fears for global growth. Ciara Lee reports

Oil slides 4% on demand concerns as coronavirus spreads [Video]Oil slides 4% on demand concerns as coronavirus spreads

Oil prices slumped by 4% on Monday as the rapid spread of the coronavirus in countries outside China added to investor concerns over the impact on demand for crude. Ciara Lee reports

Coronavirus: All Eyes On OPEC+ – OpEd

By Cornelia Meyer* Last week was terrible for all asset classes. Across all geographies, equities had their worst week since the financial crisis in 2008. The...
Oil prices have tanked 12% since coronavirus exploded globally — but key OPEC members swear the alliance will take action to stabilize if needed

Oil prices have tanked 12% since coronavirus exploded globally — but key OPEC members swear the alliance will take action to stabilize if needed· *Oil has tumbled 12% since the outbreak of coronavirus, with WTI and Brent crude both tumbling almost 4% Monday.* · **Oil and energy ministers from OPEC...
