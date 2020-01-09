Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Xerox, HP blame each other as takeover battle heats up

Xerox, HP blame each other as takeover battle heats up

Reuters Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
U.S. printer maker Xerox Holdings Corp took its $35 billion bid for HP Inc to the U.S. personal computer maker's shareholders on Monday, with a formal tender offer and a rebuttal to HP's account of why they could not negotiate a deal.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

HP to Buy Back $15 Billion in Stock to Ward Off Xerox [Video]HP to Buy Back $15 Billion in Stock to Ward Off Xerox

HP is set to return $15 billion worth of stock to shareholders to avoid a hostile takeover bid from its rival Xerox. HP executives have been engaging with Xerox executives and said they were open to a..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:22Published

HP Rejects Xerox's Takeover Bid — Again [Video]HP Rejects Xerox's Takeover Bid — Again

HP has once again rejected Xerox's takeover bid saying the $33 billion offer significantly undervalues the company.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:20Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LrLjLb

Ali Amjad RT @Gadgets360: HP, Xerox Blame Each Other as Takeover Battle Heats Up https://t.co/i68KEfRRiw 3 minutes ago

rashidaldosari

rashid al dosari RT @Reuters: Xerox, HP blame each other as takeover battle heats up https://t.co/CfPq8OZjc8 https://t.co/Wu2zTJwncV 4 minutes ago

oo0Sn3rp0oo

TinFoilSec™ Xerox, HP blame each other as takeover battle heats up https://t.co/P8S9BxyS6F 28 minutes ago

OutrageGuy

Chad Dunsby Xerox, HP blame each other as takeover battle heats up #tech #news https://t.co/q8gOQEGWVE 59 minutes ago

insidebizng

Inside Business Nigeria Xerox, HP Blame Each Other As Takeover Battle Heats Up https://t.co/gOiYLNMP2y https://t.co/82zekcqG03 1 hour ago

insidebiznggg

InsideBusiness Xerox, HP Blame Each Other As Takeover Battle Heats Up - https://t.co/9WkNDufeUE https://t.co/lukKaW1pRe 1 hour ago

B2Cpromo1

B2Cpromo Xerox, HP blame each other as takeover battle heats up https://t.co/Jmz4NJT25P 2 hours ago

AFTvitaliy

AFT Dispatch Xerox, HP blame each other as takeover battle heats up https://t.co/Iz4Aqz3NDd #YahooFinance #Traffic… https://t.co/Ywhkf3klqt 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.