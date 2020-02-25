Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Kamal Haasan appears before Central Crime Branch in connection with crane mishap enquiry

Kamal Haasan appears before Central Crime Branch in connection with crane mishap enquiry

Hindu Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
The actor appeared before the officers of the Central Crime Branch who are investigating the accident on the sets of Indian 2 that killed 3 people two weeks ago
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Indian 2: Kamal Haasan summoned by the Central Crime Branch over the crane incident

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan was summoned by the Central Crime Branch police in connection with the crane accident at the Indian 2 shooting where three...
Mid-Day

Deputy Commissioner of Police conducts enquiry into Indian 2 crane mishap

He questioned six persons in connection with the accident that occurred on the sets of the Kamal Haasan-starer, at EVP film city last Wednesday, leaving three...
Hindu


Tweets about this

KAMAL_inam

K🎄Ⓜ🎄L ℹ️N🎄♏💯% Kamal Haasan appears before Central Crime Branch in connection with crane mishap enquiry - The Hindu https://t.co/pl3tOvwgMF 4 minutes ago

THChennai

The Hindu - Chennai Veteran actor and Makkal Needhi Maiyam founder #KamalHaasan appeared before the officers of the Central Crime Branc… https://t.co/pcTarTdJBh 5 minutes ago

KAMAL_inam

K🎄Ⓜ🎄L ℹ️N🎄♏💯% Cops Question Kamal Haasan In Probe Into Film Set Accident That Killed 3 - NDTV https://t.co/uxpjYVGLwM 5 minutes ago

ZoomTV

Zoom TV Post the #Indian2 crane accident, @ikamalhaasan was summoned by the Chennai police #Tollywood #actor #tamilcinema… https://t.co/jo5KfHyTic 18 minutes ago

maiamthiru

maiamthiru🔦 RT @Nettv4uTamil: #KamalHaasan Appears Before The Investigation Panel! Link 👉👉👉https://t.co/27EmvIaNUY #Indian2 #Indian2Accident #LYCA #Sh… 23 minutes ago

CharterOns

Ons Charter RT @htTweets: Kamal Haasan appears before cops for probe into film set accident that killed 3 https://t.co/fQ372rLMlr https://t.co/qL2e5A4… 23 minutes ago

HindustanTimes

Hindustan Times Kamal Haasan appears before cops for probe into film set accident that killed 3 https://t.co/pRWz40j40m 26 minutes ago

htTweets

Hindustan Times Kamal Haasan appears before cops for probe into film set accident that killed 3 https://t.co/fQ372rLMlr https://t.co/qL2e5A4Bxl 26 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.