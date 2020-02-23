Local restaurant signs on for Press Building in Midtown

Global  

An Elk Grove restaurant known for its soup dumplings is expanding to Midtown Sacramento. The locally owned Journey to the Dumpling will fill about 3,500 square feet in the Press Building, said Aaron Marchand, a Turton Commercial Real Estate broker who is handling leasing for the apartment and retail project at 21st and Q streets.  The restaurant could open around the end of the year, he said. Operators of Journey to the Dumpling did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. The…
