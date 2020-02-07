Global  

Australian news agency AAP to close, losing online media battle

Reuters India Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Australian Associated Press (AAP) will close its news production and sub-editing businesses from June after losing its battle to compete with free online publishers, the 85-year old wire-service said on Tuesday.
National news agency Australian Associated Press announces it's closing after 85 years

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — National news agency Australian Associated Press announces it’s closing after 85 years.
