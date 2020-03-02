Jack Welch, iconic General Electric CEO, dead at 84
Tuesday, 3 March 2020 (
2 hours ago)
NEW YORK - Jack Welch, who built General Electric into a global industrial flagship and became one of America's best-known businessmen, died on Monday aged 84, the company said.
