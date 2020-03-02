Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Jack Welch, iconic General Electric CEO, dead at 84

Jack Welch, iconic General Electric CEO, dead at 84

Bangkok Post Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
NEW YORK - Jack Welch, who built General Electric into a global industrial flagship and became one of America's best-known businessmen, died on Monday aged 84, the company said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Jack Welch, Former General Electric CEO, Dies At 84

Jack Welch, Former General Electric CEO, Dies At 84 00:23

 Jack Welch worked his way up the ranks of GE, becoming CEO in 1981 and being named "manager of the century" by Forture Managing in 1999.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Former CEO of General Electric, Jack Welch, Dead at 84 [Video]Former CEO of General Electric, Jack Welch, Dead at 84

Former CEO of General Electric, Jack Welch, Dead at 84 Jack Welch, once dubbed “manager of the century” by ‘Fortune’ died on Sunday, March 1, of renal failure. His wife, Suzy Welch, released..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:16Published

Jack Welch, former GE CEO, dies [Video]Jack Welch, former GE CEO, dies

Jack Welch, who brought celebrity and swagger to General Electric by transforming a conglomerate into the most valuable U.S. public company, has died. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jack Welch, former General Electric CEO, dies at 84

Jack Welch, Welch, who transformed General Electric Co. into a highly profitable multinational conglomerate, has died at the age of 84.  
USATODAY.com

Jack Welch, former General Electric CEO who built company into a powerhouse, has died, according to report

Jack Welch, who built General Electric into an industrial and financial powerhouse, has died, according to CNBC.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BangkokPostNews

Bangkok Post NEW YORK - Jack Welch, who built General Electric into a global industrial flagship and became one of America's bes… https://t.co/IHM86aLrjU 23 minutes ago

digitaljournal

Digital Journal #JackWelch, iconic #GeneralElectric #CEO, dead at 84 https://t.co/KWQTQdr9dG 48 minutes ago

BangkokPostNews

Bangkok Post NEW YORK - Jack Welch, who built General Electric into a global industrial flagship and became one of America's bes… https://t.co/9Skf9mUV8A 53 minutes ago

BNN_Breaking

Breaking News 🇸🇴 Jack Welch, iconic General Electric CEO, dead at 84 https://t.co/DQgVnYdROp 58 minutes ago

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News Jack Welch, iconic General Electric CEO, dead at 84 https://t.co/Mj2cnbkt83 1 hour ago

japantimes

The Japan Times Jack Welch, iconic General Electric CEO, dies at 84 https://t.co/1VDsKvO3Uv 1 hour ago

RezaPars

Reza Pars Jack Welch dies at 84, former General Electric CEO praised by Donald Trump https://t.co/oH6Q0noVO9 1 hour ago

marioskyjuice

Mario RT @NST_Online: #NSTbusiness Jack Welch, who built General Electric into a global industrial flagship died. https://t.co/43pJTOjUua 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.