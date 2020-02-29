Global  

Twitter advises 5,000 employees to work from home

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Twitter Inc is “strongly encouraging” its almost 5,000 global employees to work from home due to concerns over the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus. The social media company made the suggestion as part of a blog update one day after it suspended all non-critical travel for workers.
 Business Insider reports that global companies are requesting that employees work from home and strengthening health protocols to reduce the spread of coronavirus. According to the New York Times, companies like Chevron in Europe sent more than 1,300 employees home. Sky-TV in Europe banned employees...

International Trade Secretary Liz Truss says Priti Patel is doing a "fantastic and professional" job as Home Secretary. Her comments come following calls for Ms Patel to resign after the resignation..

Tech giants began adopting additional safety measures to minimize their employees’ exposure to the coronavirus. According to Gizmodo, these include restricting travel or canceling pre-scheduled..

Google, Coinbase, and Twitter are all telling some employees to work from home this week amid the spread of coronavirus

Google, Coinbase, and Twitter are all telling some employees to work from home this week amid the spread of coronavirus· Google has instructed its Dublin office to work from home on Tuesday as a "precautionary measure," after one of its employees reported flu-like symptoms, a...
