Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Huntsworth agrees £524m sale to private equity firm

Huntsworth agrees £524m sale to private equity firm

PRWeek Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Huntsworth has agreed to sell to private equity firm CD&R in a deal that values the Grayling, Citigate and Red owner at £524m.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Victoria's Secret Sold to Private Equity Firm [Video]Victoria's Secret Sold to Private Equity Firm

The lingerie brand is being sold by its owner, L Brands, to Sycamore Partners in a $525 million deal.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published

Victoria Secret Sold to Private Equity Firm [Video]Victoria Secret Sold to Private Equity Firm

Victoria Secret Sold to Private Equity Firm The lingerie brand is being sold by its owner, L Brands, to Sycamore Partners in a $525 million deal. Sycamore Partners will own a 55 percent stake in the..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Huntsworth sale 'likely within five months' subject to hurdles

Huntsworth's planned sale to private equity firm CD&R is likely to complete within five months if it receives approval from shareholders and competition...
PRWeek

Company with KC ties sells to new private equity firm

A tech company with Kansas City ties has sold to New York-based private equity firm Veritas Capital.  Edcentric, whose portfolio includes Kansas City-based...
bizjournals


Tweets about this

MadlinHannaCons

MadlinHanna Consulting Huntsworth has agreed to sell to private equity firm CD&R in a deal that values the Grayling, Citigate and Red owne… https://t.co/aagIrvFRno 1 week ago

prweekuknews

PRWeek UK Huntsworth agrees £524m sale to private equity firm: https://t.co/UCCZyvg1vH #comms https://t.co/aLlv30nlhX 1 week ago

lauraoakley81

Laura Oakley RT @ArvindHickman: BREAKING: Huntsworth agrees £524m sale to private equity firm. PR agencies at Huntsworth include @GraylingUK @redprnews… 1 week ago

PRWeekUS

PRWeek US Huntsworth said the boards of CD&R and Huntsworth have "reached agreement" on the terms of the offer, which requres… https://t.co/RSc6O4YUIi 1 week ago

FiftySquidPR

Fifty Squid PR Huntsworth agrees £524m sale to private equity firm https://t.co/0eHk1KW5PU 1 week ago

prweekuknews

PRWeek UK Grayling, Red & Citigate owner agrees £524m sale: https://t.co/UCCZyvg1vH #pr https://t.co/ckr16jr5KR 1 week ago

dannyrogers2001

Danny Rogers Big news at the owner of Grayling, Red, Huntsworth Health comms agencies decides to take the private equity route..… https://t.co/wqWBpiQhis 1 week ago

agencydoctor

Richard Houghton RT @prweekuknews: Breaking – Huntsworth agrees £524m sale: https://t.co/UCCZyvg1vH #comms @GraylingUK @redprnews @CDRConsultancy https://t.… 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.