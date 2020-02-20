'Ease and cut rate big': Trump pressures Fed to slash interest rates as coronavirus threat grows

Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· *President Trump pressured Fed Chair Jerome Powell to slash US interest rates after Australia's central bank cut its rate to a record low of 0.5% on Tuesday.*

· *"Should ease and cut rate big," Trump tweeted, adding that Powell has "called it wrong from day one."*

· *President Trump pressured Fed Chair Jerome Powell to slash US interest rates after Australia's central bank cut its rate to a record low of 0.5% on Tuesday.*

· *"Should ease and cut rate big," Trump tweeted, adding that Powell has "called it wrong from day one."*

· *Trump's criticism came hours before a call between...



