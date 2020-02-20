'Ease and cut rate big': Trump pressures Fed to slash interest rates as coronavirus threat grows
Tuesday, 3 March 2020
· *President Trump pressured Fed Chair Jerome Powell to slash US interest rates after Australia's central bank cut its rate to a record low of 0.5% on Tuesday.*
· *"Should ease and cut rate big," Trump tweeted, adding that Powell has "called it wrong from day one."*
· *Trump's criticism came hours before a call between...
Central bankers are waking up to dramatically overhauled expectations about interest rates, as the coronavirus that started in China and is now creeping around... CBC.ca Also reported by •FT.com •Motley Fool •New Zealand Herald
