'Ease and cut rate big': Trump pressures Fed to slash interest rates as coronavirus threat grows

Business Insider Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
'Ease and cut rate big': Trump pressures Fed to slash interest rates as coronavirus threat grows**

· *President Trump pressured Fed Chair Jerome Powell to slash US interest rates after Australia's central bank cut its rate to a record low of 0.5% on Tuesday.*
· *"Should ease and cut rate big," Trump tweeted, adding that Powell has "called it wrong from day one."*
· *Trump's criticism came hours before a call between...
