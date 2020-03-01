Global  

Two cases of coronavirus confirmed in Georgia, 90,000 reported globally

Tuesday, 3 March 2020
Georgia’s first cases of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) have been confirmed involving two residents of Fulton County who live in the same household, one of whom recently returned from Italy, Gov. Brian Kemp and the Georgia Department of Public Health said late March 2. Both have mild symptoms and they are isolated at home with other relatives to keep the illness from spreading. “Our team has been working around the clock to prepare for any scenario," Kemp said in a statement. "Already,…
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach
News video: Two cases of coronavirus in Florida

Two cases of coronavirus in Florida 02:21

 With two confirmed cases of coronavirus in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis addressed the health emergency on Monday during a pair of stops across the Sunshine State.llll

How did 2 Indians infected by the coronavirus miss thermal screening?| Oneindia News [Video]How did 2 Indians infected by the coronavirus miss thermal screening?| Oneindia News

Two new cases of Coronavirus have been detected in India, one patient from the capital Delhi and another from Telangana's Hyderabad. India has remained so far unscathed by the disease that has gripped..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:13

Travellers seen wearing masks as first coronavirus cases confirmed in Indonesia [Video]Travellers seen wearing masks as first coronavirus cases confirmed in Indonesia

The Indonesian government confirmed on Monday (March 2) that two citizens have tested positive for COVID-19, marking the first confirmed cases in Indonesia.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:46


Recent related news from verified sources

Washington state nursing home on lockdown after two cases of coronavirus found; two other cases confirmed

A nursing home near Seattle is locked down after a resident and a worker were found to have the coronavirus, officials at the home said, and two other cases in...
Reuters

Governor reveals more details about Florida coronavirus cases as Tampa Bay officials continue monitoring

Tampa is on high alert as two suspected cases of coronavirus have been detected in the seven-county bay area. During a press conference on Monday, Florida Gov....
bizjournals

