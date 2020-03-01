Two cases of coronavirus confirmed in Georgia, 90,000 reported globally
Tuesday, 3 March 2020 () Georgia’s first cases of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) have been confirmed involving two residents of Fulton County who live in the same household, one of whom recently returned from Italy, Gov. Brian Kemp and the Georgia Department of Public Health said late March 2. Both have mild symptoms and they are isolated at home with other relatives to keep the illness from spreading. “Our team has been working around the clock to prepare for any scenario," Kemp said in a statement. "Already,…
Two new cases of Coronavirus have been detected in India, one patient from the capital Delhi and another from Telangana's Hyderabad.
A nursing home near Seattle is locked down after a resident and a worker were found to have the coronavirus, officials at the home said, and two other cases in...
Tampa is on high alert as two suspected cases of coronavirus have been detected in the seven-county bay area. During a press conference on Monday, Florida Gov....
