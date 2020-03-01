Two cases of coronavirus confirmed in Georgia, 90,000 reported globally

Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Georgia’s first cases of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) have been confirmed involving two residents of Fulton County who live in the same household, one of whom recently returned from Italy, Gov. Brian Kemp and the Georgia Department of Public Health said late March 2. Both have mild symptoms and they are isolated at home with other relatives to keep the illness from spreading. “Our team has been working around the clock to prepare for any scenario," Kemp said in a statement. "Already,… 👓 View full article

